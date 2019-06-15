Victim ID’d in Harvey Gap drowning

The Garfield County Coroner identified Silt resident Justin Yenter, 37, as the victim in a drowning at Harvey Gap Reservoir. According to investigators, Yenter was on a boat in the reservoir when a gust of wind knocked him overboard into the water.

His death was consistent with a drowning, according to the coroner’s office. It is being investigated as an accident.

Garfield County Search and Rescue was called to Harvey Gap on Thursday at around 7 p.m., but his body wasn’t recovered until around 12:45 a.m. He was located at a depth of 35 feet and about 800 feet from shore by Colorado State Parks and Wildlife and the Summit Dive Team members, states the press release.

Care Flight was also used in the search, flying over the lake during daylight hours to try and locate Yenter in the water or along the shore.