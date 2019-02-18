Victim identified in Glenwood Springs I-70 pedestrian death

The female pedestrian who was killed in an apparent hit-and-run incident on westbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs the night of Feb. 14 has been identified as 64-year-old Connie Leckwold, of Glenwood.

According to the Garfield County Coroner's Office, a contract pathologist performed an autopsy and the cause of death was determined to be a result of multiple blunt-force injuries.

“The manner of death is under investigation while coroner's office and law enforcement investigators gather more details of the death investigation,” according to a Monday afternoon press release from Coroner Robert Glassmire.

Police are still looking for information into what happened, and what type of vehicle was involved. The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. Feb. 14 near mile marker 116.5, just east of the main Glenwood Springs exit on I-70.

The interstate was closed in both directions for more than two hours after Leckwold’s body was discovered. She was not carrying any identification, Glassmire indicated in the release. Coroner's Office investigators submitted fingerprints to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Forensic Services Unit in Grand Junction to assist in the identification.

Glenwood Springs Police continue to seek any information from the public about the vehicle that hit Leckwold, and why she would have been on the interstate.

"We currently do not have a [vehicle] description but believe there may be front end damage," according to a Glenwood PD Facebook post from Friday. Since then, there has not been a lot of new information to go on, Police Chief Terry Wilson said.

There was some public speculation after the incident that it many have been a semi-tractor trailer that was involved, but without any eyewitnesses or evidence, that can’t be confirmed, Wilson said.

Wilson said it appears Leckwold had lived and worked in Glenwood Springs for a few years. He could not say where.

At this point, “we’ll just keep going through what we see on Facebook, and any call-ins or tips to see what comes to fruition,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 970-384-6500, or visit https://glenwoodpolice.com/19-3382/