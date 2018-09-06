Victim in Carbondale assault, stabbing charged with felony possession of marijuana

The 18-year-old Carbondale man who was beaten and stabbed in July as part of a drug deal gone bad has been charged with felony possession of marijuana, according to court documents.

William Morris first came to the attention of Pitkin County sheriff's deputies July 16 when one of his neighbors called emergency dispatchers to report that Morris had been hit over the head with a pipe, according to previously filed court documents.

Morris later told deputies that a group of people arrived at his home that day in three cars and that some of them attacked him with a metal pipe or brass knuckles. Morris broke free from the beating and entered his home, but three people broke in and began beating him again.

The three people pinned him on his couch and beat him with a pipe or baton and brass knuckles before one of them stabbed him with a screwdriver, he said.

Lily Snyder, 19, and Israel Carreno, 23, both of Carbondale have been charged in connection with the assault. The third person has not yet been identified.

During the course of investigating the assault, deputies noticed a plastic bag in Morris' car containing a large amount of marijuana, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Pitkin County District Court. Morris' father later told deputies his son might have stolen the marijuana after he was unhappy with the quality of marijuana he'd previously purchased.

Deputies asked Morris about the pot in his car and he told them he was worried that the large quantity would make them think he was a drug dealer, according to the affidavit filed Wednesday.

"I told Morris I just was wondering why he thought he needed that much at one time," Deputy Parichat Robles wrote in the affidavit. "Morris stated he just smokes a lot of weed — about an ounce a week. Morris stated it was cheap and low quality so it was easy."

The bag contained 12.4 ounces of marijuana, the affidavit states.

jauslander@aspentimes.com