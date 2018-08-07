UPDATE: Victim in Sunday drowning at Harvey Gap identified

A 21-year-old man who drowned at Harvey Gap Reservoir on Sunday has been identified as Daniel Guardado of Glenwood Springs.

According to Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire, the findings of an autopsy performed Monday indicate that Guardado died as a result of accidental drowning.

“The Coroner's Office is investigating the cause of death as drowning and the manner of death as an accident,” according to a statement from the coroner issued Tuesday afternoon. “Toxicology will take several weeks.”

Garfield County Search and Rescue was called to Harvey Gap State Park about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of a possible drowning. Guardado’s body was recovered by a dive team later that evening, and the coroner was called out about 7:05 p.m., according to authorities.

Harvey Gap is a popular non-motorized boating, fishing and swimming destination located about three miles north of Silt.

Garfield County Sheriff and Coroner's Office investigators learned from witnesses at the park that day that Guardado had entered the water to retrieve an inner tube that had been blown out onto the lake by the wind.

“Mr. Guardado was not seen entering the water by anyone from his group at the state park,” according to the coroner’s news release. “He was observed by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) law enforcement officer who witnessed Guardado struggling to keep his head above water, and within moments disappeared under the surface of the water.”

According to investigators, the CPW officer was on land and a good distance from where [the officer] had last seen Guardado. The officer immediately called for additional first responders and attempted to locate Guardado, but was unsuccessful, according to the investigation report.