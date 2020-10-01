VIDEO: Our Living History Part 11

This week focuses on part two of the 26th President of the United States, Teddy Roosevelt who was an avid hunter, conservationist, naturalist and a frequent visitor of the Glenwood area. Find part one here.

The Post Independent is partnering with the Glenwood Historical Society to bring a bi-weekly history video called Our Living History. Historical society executive director Bill Kight will take us back in time through Glenwood’s rich history. Each month will focus on a new theme ranging from famous gunfighter Doc Holliday to the days the pioneers and first settlers of the western frontier met the indigenous Utes head-on.