VIDEO: Our Living History Part 12

This week focuses on the history of the annual Ghost Walk put on by the Glenwood Historical Society and the changes made this year due to the pandemic.

The Post Independent is partnering with the Glenwood Historical Society to bring a bi-weekly history video called Our Living History. Historical society executive director Bill Kight will take us back in time through Glenwood’s rich history. Each month will focus on a new theme ranging from famous gunfighter Doc Holliday to the days the pioneers and first settlers of the western frontier met the indigenous Utes head-on.