VIDEO: Our Living History part 5

This week’s Our Living History video brings you part one of two of legendary gunfighter John Henry Holliday AKA Doc Holliday.

The Post Independent is partnering with the Glenwood Historical Society to bring a bi-weekly history video called Our Living History. Historical society executive director Bill Kight will take us back in time through Glenwood’s rich history. Each month will focus on a new theme ranging from famous gunfighter Doc Holliday to the days the pioneers and first settlers of the western frontier met the indigenous Utes.

