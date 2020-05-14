VIDEO: Our Living History

The Post Independent is partnering with the Glenwood Historical Society to bring a bi-weekly video called Our Living History. Historical Society Executive Director Bill Kight will take us back in time through Glenwood’s rich history. Each month will focus on a new theme ranging from famous gunfighter Doc Holliday to the days when pioneers and settlers first struck out for the western frontier.

Our introductory video explains the collaboration and how you too can be part of preserving history as we live through the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic. Visit glenwoodhistory.com for more information on contributing your story to history.

