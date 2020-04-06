VIDEO: Take a virtual drive through Glenwood Canyon’s head-to-head detour | PostIndependent.com

VIDEO: Take a virtual drive through Glenwood Canyon’s head-to-head detour

News News | April 6, 2020

Chelsea Self
  

The head-to-head detour through Glenwood Canyon started Sunday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more