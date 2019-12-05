Video: Youth Water Summit in Carbondale engages students, water resource experts and policy makers | PostIndependent.com

Video: Youth Water Summit in Carbondale engages students, water resource experts and policy makers

News | December 5, 2019

John Stroud

Jim Kirschvink, retired lands specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, asks water trivia questions of Aspen County Day student Jared Hurst. Hurst was one of the more than 100 Roaring Fork Valley middle and high school students attending the Healthy Rivers Youth Water Summit Thursday in Carbondale.
John Stroud/Post Independent

