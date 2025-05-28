Vietnam veterans invited to Rifle welcome home and pinning ceremony
Vietnam War veterans are invited to attend the Vietnam Era Veteran Welcome Home and Pinning Ceremony, a special event in Rifle dedicated to honoring those who served during the Vietnam War era.
The event, part of the national Vietnam War Commemoration, seeks to recognize and thank veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. The Vietnam War era is officially defined as Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.
The Rifle event will include a pinning ceremony where each attending veteran will receive a special pin as a symbol of appreciation. The ceremony also provides a space for veterans to connect, share stories and experiences, and find a sense of healing and camaraderie.
The Welcome Home and Pinning Ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the Rifle Moose Lodge, 133 E. Third St.
Veterans who plan to attend are asked to RSVP with Courtney Webb by May 31 by calling 970-822-2667 or visiting rwbenefitsltd.com/event-details/rifle-area-vietnam-era-veteran-welcome-and-pinning-ceremony.
