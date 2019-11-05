Virgili edges out Axelson for CMC Board of Trustees District 2 seat

Marianne Virgili



Marianne Virgili has been elected to represent District 2 on Colorado Mountain College’s Board of Trustees.

Virgili earned nearly 53 % of the vote whereas her opponent, Mary Nelle Axelson, had garnered just over 47% as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“I am just so grateful for people who voted for me, wrote letters of support or helped with my campaign,” Virgili said. “I am so grateful to have a chance to encourage affordable education, workforce training and lifelong learning.”

District 2 represents the Roaring Fork School District’s boundaries, which extend from Basalt to Glenwood Springs.

Virgili has lived in Glenwood Springs for 37 years and served as president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association for three decades before retiring at the end of 2017.

Virgili will replace the term-limited Kathy Goudy who represented District 2 since being elected in 2011.

Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees serve 4-year terms.

