Volunteers needed for National Public Lands Day

As part of National Public Lands Day, volunteers are needed to remove old fencing along the Colorow Trail in New Castle.

Matthew Bennett

In honor of National Public Lands Day, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and town of New Castle need volunteers Saturday to work on the Colorow Trail.

Nearly two miles of barbed wire fencing along the mountain bike and hiking trail, which runs through BLM and New Castle land needs removal.

“It’s a big job and we need volunteers to come help us out,” said Hilary Boyd, wildlife biologist with the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office, in a news release. “The old fencing is dangerous to wildlife and is no longer needed.”

Residents interested in volunteering should meet at 10 a.m. in Alder Park’s parking lot (850 Alder Ave.) in New Castle.

The volunteer project will last until 2 p.m.

According to the news release, the BLM, town of New Castle and New Castle Trails will provide tools, however volunteers should bring their own work gloves, water, snacks and lunch.

Additionally, volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and long sleeves.

“There are projects going on across the state and country and it’s a really good opportunity for the public that likes to use those lands to get out and work on them as well,” said David Boyd, BLM Public Affairs Specialist.

According to the National Park Service, National Public Lands Day started in 1994 and occurs annually on the fourth Saturday in September with this year’s installment taking place Sept. 28.

National Public Lands Day remains the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.

Last year, over 3,500 volunteers contributed more than 190,000 hours to the 8.3 million acres of land the BLM manages in Colorado.

