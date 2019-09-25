Volunteers needed Saturday to improve trail area near New Castle

As part of National Public Lands Day, volunteers are needed to remove old fencing along the Colorow Trail in New Castle.

Matthew Bennett

National Public Lands Day is this Saturday and local BLM officials are celebrating with a project to clear old fencing on new section of a well-known trail in the New Castle area.

“The Colorow Trail had been around for a while, and recently we’ve added additional trails working with New Castle Trails and the Town of New Castle, so it has a very nice mountain bike and hiking network now,” BLM Public Affairs Specialist David Boyd said.

“The older traditional use of the land was grazing which doesn’t occur there anymore, but there are remnant barbwire fences in there that are old and falling apart and are hazardous to wildlife in particular.”

Boyd said they don’t need fences anymore, and it will be good to get some volunteers in there to getting them out will benefit the area.

National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. With 8.3 million acres of BLM-managed public land in Colorado, volunteers are vital to accomplish many important projects. In 2018, more than 3,500 volunteers contributed more than 190,000 hours to the BLM in Colorado.

BLM officials are hoping to remove between one and two miles of old fencing. We recently formalized designation for about 5 miles of existing trails in this area, which included re-routed some sections. We have about 3 miles of new trails.

Boyd said some of it goes along neighborhoods in Castle Valley, and wanted to let residents know that volunteers will be working to remove fencing this weekend. The BLM has notified the homeowners association.

“Like a lot of BLM land it is right in peoples backyards, and so we wanted a trail network we could work with out partners so we have a trail network that provided go recreation that gets people where they want to go,” Boyd said.

He said If we can work with everybody then we can design a system that meets everybody’s need, but still protects the sensitive wildlife habitat areas

“If they haven’t heard about it, that’s why they will see some people out there on Saturday moving that old barbwire fence near the property,” Boyd said.

People interested in volunteering can meet at the Alder Park parking lot in New Castle at 10 a.m. Boyd said he estimates about four of work should wrapping up by 2 p.m. Volunteers should bring work gloves, water, snacks, and a sack lunch.

Boyd said people should wear closed toe shoes, long pants and long sleeves. Tools will be provided, although additional fencing pliers would be helpful.

