Volunteers needed to help place 500 flags at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Denis Dupoint and his great-grandson Colter Vanginkel, 8, salute the flag together during the Memorial Day Service at Rosebud Cemetery at last year's ceremony.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Air Force veteran Dan LeVan is requesting volunteer support to place flags at the headstones of fallen and deceased veterans at Rosebud Cemetery on Friday.

“Every year we have been putting up five hundred plus flags out at the cemetery,” LeVan, a local American Legion member and chairman of its annualMemorial Day ceremony, said. “That is for those who have fallen in action and then those veterans that are deceased now.”

LeVan said that the local Rotary Club and Boy Scout Troop members assist with the placement of flags to honor the American heroes but that additional, helping hands were always needed.

WHEN & WHERE



Volunteers wishing to assist may simply show up at the Rosebud Cemetery, 3420 S. Grand Ave., in Glenwood Springs at 4 p.m. on Friday.

“We start at four and usually with no problems we are done at six,” LeVan explained. “We have received so much thanks from the community for placing the flags, but we say thank you to the volunteers.”

LeVan was an active duty member in the United States Air Force between 1980 and 1988 and served in the Army National Guard for an additional six years.

Today, LeVan continues to serve his local community as a school bus driver and by working with Glenwood Springs High School in its Special Education Department.

LeVan’s father, also a veteran, previously served as chairman of the Memorial Day Ceremony however after his passing LeVan took on the role.

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY



Following the placement of flags on Friday, the American Legion will host the annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor the fallen and deceased veterans beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday – Memorial Day.

Monday’s ceremony will include a wreath setting, patriotic tribute music, poetry readings and a gun salute carried out by the Glenwood Springs High School Junior Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Additionally, hundreds of motorcyclists ride to the event to pay tribute to the veterans.

“For three years now we have been having our own Rolling Thunder,” LeVan said of the motorcyclists. “There is going to be about 300 bikers this year. They will all park at the cemetery, be there for the ceremony and then all roll out at once.”

According to LeVan, the motorcyclists ride to Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle to honor its retired veterans, too.

“It gets emotional at times just knowing individuals who have served and then through whatever reason have fallen,” LeVan said. “Just knowing those that did go and serve in the wars … much appreciative of them.”

The American Legion formed after World War I in 1919.

Although headquartered in Indianapolis, the organization that advocates for U.S. war veterans has local posts across the country. For more volunteer or event information please email LeVan at del@sopris.net

mabennett@postindependent.com