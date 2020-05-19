Volunteers needed to help place American flags on gravesites in Rosebud Cemetery on Friday

City of Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation employee Angel Camacho mows around the headstones in preparation for Memorial Day at Rosebud Cemetery in south Glenwood.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Buy Photo

Not even a pandemic was going to prevent Dan LeVan and other members of American Legion Post 83 from honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

On the Friday before Memorial Day each year, LeVan’s father — Dan H. LeVan — always placed American flags on the gravesites of fallen service members throughout Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs.

When LeVan’s dad died in 2007, he made it a point to carry on the tradition that was so near and dear to his father’s heart for decades.

“It is an honor,” LeVan said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In years past, American Legion Post 83 has also hosted a well-attended Memorial Day Ceremony in Rosebud Ceremony on the last Monday in May.

Although this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony has been canceled due to COVID-19, LeVan and other members of American Legion Post 83 still plan on placing 500 American flags throughout Rosebud Cemetery Friday and have asked for volunteers to help to do so.

Those interested in volunteering can show up at Rosebud Ceremony (3420 Grand Ave.) on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. to help place flags on gravesites.

LeVan said placing flags throughout the cemetery should take about an hour and asked volunteers to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to please wear face coverings.

LeVan said although this year’s public Memorial Day Ceremony had been canceled, American Legion Post 83 still planned to honor the fallen heroes with a rifle salute, the playing of “Taps” and the lowering of flags to half-mast on Monday.

Those wishing to volunteer Friday can reach LeVan at 970-618-1910.

“For those who feel like they’re at risk, we thank you very much for helping in the past, but please keep your health a priority,” LeVan said.

mabennett@postindependent.com