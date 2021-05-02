Volunteers roll up sleeves for some spring cleaning

Glenwood Springs arborist Lisa DinArdo helps during a volunteer cleanup day on Friday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

After waking up to a bluebird day, volunteers chose to roll up their sleeves and break out the garbage bags for a nice, hot session of spring cleaning.

On Friday, 26 volunteers through the city of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County ventured from their home base at the Glenwood Springs Community Center and picked up refuse all around the Midland Avenue area.

The hope is for the event to inspire more residents to do their part.

“We are encouraging folks, in celebration of May Day, to pick up litter and trash anywhere in their area,” Glenwood Springs spokesperson Bryana Starbuck said.

Though the full amount of garbage collected by the end of the day, Starbuck, who also volunteered, was able to do some pretty heavy lifting.

Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa searches for more trash during a volunteer cleanup day on Friday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

“I know myself, I picked up three bags,” she said. “We are really proud of the city employees. It was a good bonding experience and great exercise for all of us.”

For Glenwood Springs residents hoping to get in some much-needed tender loving care for their neighborhoods or dwellings, Starbuck also encourages participation in the city’s landfill voucher program. With this incentive, residents can receive a voucher for one free personal pick-up size load at the landfill to assist with their refuse needs.

Another city volunteer clean-up day is scheduled for August.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com