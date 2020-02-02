Voting begins for Locals’ Choice

The nominations are in — now it’s time to decide the best of the best.

Voting begins Sunday and goes through Feb. 14 for the Post Independent’s 2020 Locals’ Choice. Go to the Locals’ Choice page on the Post Independent’s website to vote.

We asked for your nominations in January, and you delivered: After eliminating duplicate votes, More than 15,000 nominations across 111 categories were submitted this year by more than 2,000 people. This continues a trend from 2019 when voting more than doubled and nominations nearly tripled from 2018.

In most categories, the top five nominations will move forward into the voting period. Some categories may have fewer if only two or three businesses were nominated. People will be limited to one vote in each category this year. The winners will be featured in a glossy magazine, which will be published in March.