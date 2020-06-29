Voting in Colorado Primary Election concludes Tuesday
Balloting continues today and up until 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Colorado Primary Election, in which candidates for state and national offices are being nominated to advance to the November General Election.
Ballots must be returned in person at this point at one of six ballot drop-off locations in Garfield County or one of two Voter Service and Polling Centers in Glenwood Springs and Rifle.
Glenwood Springs
Garfield County Courthouse – East Entrance
109 Eighth Street
Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. (24-hour ballot box located on the Eighth Street side of the Courthouse)
Rifle
Garfield County Admin Building
195 W 14th St. Building D
Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Carbondale
Town Hall
511 Colorado Ave.
Tuesday, 7 a.m–7 p.m.
Bipartisan teams of election judges will be at the following sites:
Silt
Town Hall
231 N. 7th St.
Monday – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday – 7 am–7 pm
Parachute
Town Hall
222 Grand Valley Way
Monday until 5 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday – 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
New Castle
Town Hall
450 W Main St.
Monday until 5 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday – 7 a.m.–7 p.m.
On the Republican ballot are primary races between incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton and challenger Lauren Boebert for the 3rd Congressional District nomination, and between incumbent state Sen. Bob Rankin and challenger Debra Irvine, for the Senate District 8 nomination.
Those voting the Democratic ballot have a choice between Diane Mitsch Bush and James Iacino for the 3rd Congressional District nomination, and between Karl Hanlon and Arn Menconi for the SD 8 nomination.
In the lone statewide primary race, Democrats will also be deciding between former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former state Rep. Andrew Romanoff for the nomination to face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.
Registered Libertarian voters are also deciding between their two U.S. Senate candidates, Gaylon Kent and Raymon Anthony Doane.
Several other state and local candidates are uncontested in the primary election.
Unaffiliated voters who received both a Republican and Democratic ballot in the mail can cast one or the other, but not both.
