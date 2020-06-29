Voting in Colorado Primary Election concludes Tuesday

Balloting continues today and up until 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Colorado Primary Election, in which candidates for state and national offices are being nominated to advance to the November General Election.

Ballots must be returned in person at this point at one of six ballot drop-off locations in Garfield County or one of two Voter Service and Polling Centers in Glenwood Springs and Rifle.

Garfield County ballot drop-off sites Glenwood Springs

Garfield County Courthouse – East Entrance

109 Eighth Street

Monday and Tuesday, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. (24-hour ballot box located on the Eighth Street side of the Courthouse) Rifle

Garfield County Admin Building

195 W 14th St. Building D

Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Carbondale

Town Hall

511 Colorado Ave.

Tuesday, 7 a.m–7 p.m. Bipartisan teams of election judges will be at the following sites: Silt

Town Hall

231 N. 7th St.

Monday – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday – 7 am–7 pm Parachute

Town Hall

222 Grand Valley Way

Monday until 5 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday – 7 a.m.–7 p.m. New Castle

Town Hall

450 W Main St.

Monday until 5 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday – 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Garfield County Voter Service and Polling Centers Garfield County Administration Building, 108 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs — Monday until 5 p.m., Election Day 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Rifle County Administration Building, 195 W. 14th St., Rifle — Monday until 5 p.m., Election Day 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

On the Republican ballot are primary races between incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton and challenger Lauren Boebert for the 3rd Congressional District nomination, and between incumbent state Sen. Bob Rankin and challenger Debra Irvine, for the Senate District 8 nomination.

Those voting the Democratic ballot have a choice between Diane Mitsch Bush and James Iacino for the 3rd Congressional District nomination, and between Karl Hanlon and Arn Menconi for the SD 8 nomination.

In the lone statewide primary race, Democrats will also be deciding between former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former state Rep. Andrew Romanoff for the nomination to face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

Registered Libertarian voters are also deciding between their two U.S. Senate candidates, Gaylon Kent and Raymon Anthony Doane.

Several other state and local candidates are uncontested in the primary election.

Unaffiliated voters who received both a Republican and Democratic ballot in the mail can cast one or the other, but not both.

