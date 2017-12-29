VP Mike Pence gets message from Aspen neighbors: Make America Gay Again

For Vice President Mike Pence, the message was unmistakable and the banner that carried it unmissable.

“Make America Gay Again,” the rainbow banner reads.

Neighbors of the home near Aspen where Pence and his wife, Karen Sue, are staying posted the message Wednesday or Thursday on a stone pillar that sits at the end of driveways to both homes, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Buglione said Friday.

“You couldn’t miss it,” he said of the sign off Owl Creek Road, adding that the man and woman who live in the home brought chili and corn muffins to deputies and Secret Service agents posted at the foot of the driveway.

The Secret Service agents were not at all perturbed about the banner, Buglione said.

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said one of his deputies was present when the man who lives in the home came out and first draped the banner over the stone pillar.

