 Wamsley Elementary School students turn their principal into a Christmas Tree | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Wamsley Elementary School students turn their principal into a Christmas Tree

News News |

  

Wamsley Elementary School Principal Kathryn Senor gets decorated as a Christmas Tree by her students last Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The Garfield Re-2 School District is currently on winter break. But just before heading into the holiday, Rifle’s Wamsley Elementary School decided to hold a festive event in the gymnasium Dec. 15.

There, students engaged in an eating competition, while teachers and administrators used each other’s arms to feed themselves pudding. To reward students for reaching math and reading test goals, Principal Kathryn Senor also graciously allowed them to dress her up as a Christmas Tree.

An eating competition leaves the face of Wamsley Elementary School student Austin Mullen covered in whipped cream last Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Wamsley Elementary School student Avery Keith gets her face covered in whip cream during a fun eating contest last Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Who’s feeding who? Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley, left, uses her arms to feed pudding to Wamsley Elementary School Teacher Sarah Brusig last Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Wamsley Elementary School Principal Kathryn Senor smiles while getting decorated in holiday lights by her students last Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
The hand of Wamsley Elementary School Principal Kathryn Senor sticks out to support hanging ornaments last Thursday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 