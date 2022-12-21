Wamsley Elementary School students turn their principal into a Christmas Tree

Wamsley Elementary School Principal Kathryn Senor gets decorated as a Christmas Tree by her students last Thursday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The Garfield Re-2 School District is currently on winter break. But just before heading into the holiday, Rifle’s Wamsley Elementary School decided to hold a festive event in the gymnasium Dec. 15.

There, students engaged in an eating competition, while teachers and administrators used each other’s arms to feed themselves pudding. To reward students for reaching math and reading test goals, Principal Kathryn Senor also graciously allowed them to dress her up as a Christmas Tree.

An eating competition leaves the face of Wamsley Elementary School student Austin Mullen covered in whipped cream last Thursday.

Wamsley Elementary School student Avery Keith gets her face covered in whip cream during a fun eating contest last Thursday.

Who’s feeding who? Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley, left, uses her arms to feed pudding to Wamsley Elementary School Teacher Sarah Brusig last Thursday.

Wamsley Elementary School Principal Kathryn Senor smiles while getting decorated in holiday lights by her students last Thursday.

