Wamsley Elementary School students turn their principal into a Christmas Tree
The Garfield Re-2 School District is currently on winter break. But just before heading into the holiday, Rifle’s Wamsley Elementary School decided to hold a festive event in the gymnasium Dec. 15.
There, students engaged in an eating competition, while teachers and administrators used each other’s arms to feed themselves pudding. To reward students for reaching math and reading test goals, Principal Kathryn Senor also graciously allowed them to dress her up as a Christmas Tree.
