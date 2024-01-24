Want to know where Colorado’s collared wolves have journeyed? CPW has a map for you

Collared wolves set loose in Grand and Summit counties as part of voter-approved reintroduction efforts in Colorado have traveled into Jackson, Routt and Eagle counties, according to a new map released Wednesday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The map, posted on the agency’s website , uses Colorado watershed boundaries to indicate where wolves have been detected. It will be updated on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

The 10 wolves, which were captured in Oregon and released in December, have tracking collars that record their position once every four hours. Two other wolves that migrated to Colorado from Wyoming and were collared by CPW are also being tracked on the map.

The map only shows what watershed boundaries wolves have entered, not exact locations. For instance, even though one watershed where wolves were spotted includes an area south of I-70, CPW officials say the predators have not gone south of the interstate. CPW officials said the exact locations won’t be included to protect the wolves.

The information was released during a hearing at the Colorado legislature Wednesday where legislators had an opportunity to ask leaders of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, along with the overall state Department of Natural Resources, questions about their work over the past year.

Many of the questions focused on wolf reintroduction and the frustrations from Western Slope residents over the lack of information and notification they’ve received from the agency. Local officials said they were not notified ahead of the wolves being released in their vicinity.

Ranchers have voiced concerns that wolves will damage their way of life by attacking their livestock. Since the releases, no livestock has been killed by the wolves, said CPW Executive Director Dan Gibbs.

Reid DeWalt, CPW assistant director for aquatic, terrestrial and natural resources, spoke about the map in response to a question from Rep. Meghan Lukens, a Steamboat Springs Democrat who represents much of the northwest corner of the state. Lukens asked if it was possible for the agency to notify ranchers when wolves were nearby by using the tracking collars.

DeWalt responded that the collars don’t provide a live feed of the wolves location and that the wolves eventual offspring won’t be wearing collars.

“So I think that needs to be the expectation going forward as to what the public should expect,” he said.

Lawmakers were expected to ask more questions about future wolf releases in the remainder of the hearing.