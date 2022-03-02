Wapiti Commons breaks ground Thursday in Rifle





An affordable housing complex officially breaks ground at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 3 in south Rifle.

The Wapiti Commons, a housing project spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity, will consist of 20 net-zero homes. This includes 10 townhomes and 10 additional multi-family units.

Once constructed, the complex will occupy a 2-acre lot between Smith Street and Wapiti Avenue behind Rib City Grill. The plot was donated by Paul Adams and Clay Crosshand, owners of Basalt Management, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity originally proposed project plans to Rifle City Council in Summer 2021. Rifle City Council voted to waive $100,000 in impact fees in October 2021.

The units themselves will target prospective residents who make 70-100% of Garfield County’s household Area Median Income, according to past city documents. Condos should sell for $170,000 to $190,000 and townhomes for $240,000 to $290,000.

