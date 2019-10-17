Warrant issued following Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge vandalism

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the lodge on Oct. 14 in the early morning hours.

Provided by Glenwood Hot Spring

In less than 10 minutes early Monday morning, a vandal caused significant damage to the Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge.

“He pulled a door open in the middle of the night (at 3:40 a.m. Monday)…took a fire extinguisher and used it to pry a fire system valve off of a pipe and then opened the valve flooding our lodge,” Director of Operations Kevin Flohr said. “He did it from the highest floor, flooding four of our levels on the east end of our building creating a massive amount of water damage.”

A handful of guest rooms, a training area with computer equipment and an underground parking area also were significantly impacted.

Thanks to surveillance footage from the scene, however, the Glenwood Springs Police have high-quality images of the suspect and hope to make an arrest soon.

Despite the damage, Flohr stressed that the lodge remained open and operational and said that cleanup efforts made the vandalism, as of Thursday, practically unnoticeable to guests.

“By hopefully mid-next week we can be back up at 100 percent,” Flohr said.

Flohr did not have a specific monetary estimate for the damage other than to say it was “a considerable amount.”

The suspect was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, Puma brand sweats and gray athletic shoes at the time of the alleged crime.

Interim Police Chief Bill Kimminau said the suspect had been identified and that a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kimminau declined to provide the suspect’s name, pending his arrest.

