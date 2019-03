Summit County photographer Tripp Fay captured this amazing drone footage of the avalanche off Peak One on Thursday. The massive avalanche near the J Chute — just off of Rainbow Lake — tore through the landscape, stripping trees and leaving a gigantic white scar on the side of the peak.

Here's a closer look at the new avi chute on Peak One in Frisco! Posted by Tripp Fay on Thursday, March 7, 2019