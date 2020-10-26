WATCH: Every Issues and Answers debate, broken out by race and issue
The 2020 Issues and Answers forum was organized through a partnership with the Glenwood Springs Chamber, KMTS and the Post Independent.
Moderated by KMTS News Director Ron Milhorn, the forum took place in Garfield County Commission Chambers on Oct. 15.
Garfield County commission races
District 3 candidates Leslie Robinson (Democratic challenger) and Mike Samson (Republican incumbent):
District 2 candidates John Martin (Republican incumbent) and Beatriz Soto (Democratic challenger):
Colorado House, Senate and Board of Education races
House District 57 candidates Colin Wilhelm (Democratic challenger) and Perry Will (Republican incumbent):
Senate District 8 candidates Karl Hanlon (Democratic challenger) and Bob Rankin (Republican incumbent):
Colorado State Board of Education District 3 candidates Joyce Rankin (Republican incumbent) and Mayling Simpson (Democratic challenger):
Local and statewide ballot measures
Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson speaks in support of Ballot Measure 6A:
Colorado River District ballot issue 7A proponents Zane Kessler and Russ George:
Amendment B proponent Bernie Busher and opponent Lindsey Singer:
Proposition 114 advocate Rob Edward and opponent Bonnie Brown:
Proposition 118 supporter Hunter Railey with Colorado Families First and Proposition 118 opponent Diane Schwenke with Not Now Colorado:
