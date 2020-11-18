WATCH: It’s beginning to look a lot like ski season at Sunlight | PostIndependent.com
WATCH: It’s beginning to look a lot like ski season at Sunlight

Sunlight Mountain Resort Mountain Manager Mike Baumli changes the position of the snow machine to ensure it is placing snow in the correct location.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sunlight Mountain Resort rolled out and dusted off the snow machines last week and have started the process of blowing snow on the slopes in preparation for the 2020/2021 ski season.

Skiers and snowboarders will have to wait a while longer before they can hit the slopes, however. Sunlight’s 54th season is slated to kick off Dec. 11.

Sunlight Mountain Resort Mountain Manager Mike Baumli opens the hatch to the underground water hydrant valve before turning on the water to one of the snow machines.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
A snow gun machine is kicked on in the early evening hours at Sunlight Mountain.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
WATCH VIDEO

Video by PI Staff Photographer Chelsea Self
Sunlight Mountain Resort Mountain Manager Mike Baumli checks the direction in which the wind is blowing and placing the snow near the base of the mountain.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sunlight Mountain Resort Mountain Manager Mike Baumli radios in with a coworker while firing up the snow machines near the base of the mountain.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Snow begins to cover the slopes at Sunlight Mountain Resort.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sunlight Mountain Resort Mountain Manager Mike Baumli looks up to one of the snow machines after firing them up near the base of the mountain.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
The snow machines are typically fired up late in the afternoon and run over night until mid morning the next day.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
