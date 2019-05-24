Watch: Memorial Day flag etiquette
Just in time for Memorial Day, here are some tips on how to properly raise and lower the U.S. flag with Battlement Mesa’s Grand Valley Middle School students, and members of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS), Brooklynn and Hannah.
- Always carry the flag respectfully
- Keep it from touching the ground at all times
- Raise it before and taller than any other flags
- Raise the flag quickly and lower it slowly
- Salute the flag appropriately while being raised and lowered
- If flying at half staff, raise it to the top then lower it
- Display the flag between sunrise and sunset, or make sure it’s illuminated at night
- Fold the flag correctly before storing it
- On Memorial Day, fly the flag at half staff until noon, and at full staff from noon to sunset
- If displaying in a window or on a wall, hang the flag either horizontally or vertically with the union (blue field) to the observer’s upper left
- If using a wall mount, follow the same etiquette regarding daytime display only, unless illuminated
Special thanks to Grand Valley Middle School Counselor Michelle Paine, and Post Independent readers Linda and Mark Schuemaker, of Glenwood Springs, who suggested this topic via a letter to the editor.
If you have a content suggestion for the Post Independent, please submit us a letter to the editor or a news tip. Or send us an email at: letters@postindependent.com.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Bridges’ Lyn Bair to lead Carbondale’s Roaring Fork High School
Well-known Carbondale educator Lyn Bair will be Roaring Fork High School’s next principal, the school district announced Friday.