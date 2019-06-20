Watch: Tiny house model available for viewing in Silt
Wondering what living in a tiny house looks like?
This summer, Garfield County locals and visitors will be able to tour a tiny house model during the weekends at the Colorado River KOA, just off of Interstate 70 in Silt.
Considered a recreational vehicle, but offering the necessary space and comfort for full-time living, the 520-square-foot model home was custom built with modern features and includes a master bedroom, two covered decks, a fireplace, in-floor radiant heat, and full-size appliances.
The model is located where the River Run residential community is to be developed, featuring 70 landscaped tiny homes on six acres adjacent to the current RV park.
According to a press release, the River Run tiny homes community will also offer amenities such as a clubhouse, community garden, outdoor pool, hot tub, and a multi-purpose sports area.
Watch:
