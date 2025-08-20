Water restrictions in Parachute rise to Stage 2

The town of Parachute has moved from Stage 1 drought restrictions to Stage 2 for all irrigation water customers as of Wednesday night, according to a news release.

Parachute Town Council adopted a water restriction and conservation plan last month, where the town, as well as Battlement Mesa was asked to be on voluntary water watch.

The decision to move to Stage 2 water restrictions comes as flows into Parachute Creek are continuing to decline. Stage 2 restrictions are designed to preserve water levels and maintain sustainability of the irrigation systems.

If conditions continue to worsen, the town of Parachute has the authority to issue a formal “call” on Parachute Creek, which could limit diversions and activity further on the creek.

These restrictions only apply to irrigation water users, the town’s potable water supply remains stable and there are no restrictions or concerns related to domestic water use and customers are allowed to supplement their irrigation usage with domestic water.

The Stage 2 water restrictions are as follows:

Outdoor watering is only allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses may water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

No watering is allowed on Mondays

“We are grateful for the community’s cooperation and understanding as we manage our irrigation resources during this dry period,” Parachute Town Manager Travis Elliot said in a release.. “These measures are essential to protecting flows in Parachute Creek and ensuring we can continue to serve our residents and businesses.”

For more information about Stage 2 restrictions, please visit the Town’s utilities webpage at https://www.parachute.gov/page/utilities or contact us at info@parachute.gov or 970-285-7630.