UPDATE: WB I-70 down to one lane at Glenwood Springs Wednesday afternoon due to vehicle fire
Interstate 70 westbound was initially closed but was reopened to one lane a short time later at the main Glenwood Springs exit Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, according to a Garfield County emergency alert update sent at 2:17 p.m.
There is no estimated time for full reopening. Eastbound traffic is not currently impacted. Westbound traffic can still access I-70 at the West Glenwood Exit 114.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
