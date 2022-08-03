UPDATE: WB I-70 down to one lane at Glenwood Springs Wednesday afternoon due to vehicle fire

Interstate 70 westbound was initially closed but was reopened to one lane a short time later at the main Glenwood Springs exit Wednesday afternoon due to a vehicle fire, according to a Garfield County emergency alert update sent at 2:17 p.m.

There is no estimated time for full reopening. Eastbound traffic is not currently impacted. Westbound traffic can still access I-70 at the West Glenwood Exit 114.

This is a developing story and will be updated.