UPDATED: WB I-70 open at Rifle after vehicle fire
UPDATE 9:12 p.m.: Interstate 70 has reopened at MM 90, Rifle exit, after a vehicle fire Sunday evening closed the westbound lanes for three hours.
——————-
Interstate 70 is closed at MM 90, Rifle exit, due to a vehicle fire according to a Garfield County text alert sent out at 6:21 p.m. Sunday evening.
There is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers are being diverted to highway 6.
This story is developing and will be updated with any new information.
