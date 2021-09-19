UPDATED: WB I-70 open at Rifle after vehicle fire

UPDATE 9:12 p.m.: Interstate 70 has reopened at MM 90, Rifle exit, after a vehicle fire Sunday evening closed the westbound lanes for three hours.

Interstate 70 is closed at MM 90, Rifle exit, due to a vehicle fire according to a Garfield County text alert sent out at 6:21 p.m. Sunday evening.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers are being diverted to highway 6.

