‘We make magic:’ A Band Called Alexis returns to the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

For the past seven years, local musician Alexis States has made her mark on the valley as the face — and leading voice — of local country rock group A Band Called Alexis .

Formed in 2018, the band consists of States on lead vocals, Billy Conn on bass and vocals, Corey Spagnolo on drums, David Reynolds on guitar and vocals, and now the band’s newest member, Alan Feldman, on lead guitar.

The group’s signature sound — which members describe as soulful, fun, dynamic and just a good time — combines a fresh country twang with a sprinkle of authentic rock and roll. Mixed with States’s gospel-inspired vocals, the heady original tunes and covers are easily recognized by seasoned and new fans alike.

Over the years, the tenured local band has booked performances from public events around the Roaring Fork Valley — including the 2024 Hotel Colorado Tree Lighting Ceremony — to shows in Texas and Wyoming and private events from weddings to galas.

And the group hasn’t slowed down — the band released an eight-track, self-titled debut album in 2023 and a single titled “Blue Flame,” and will gear up for another recording session for its sophomore album this fall.

Its debut album, “A Band Called Alexis,” took three years of hard work and dedication to produce as band members balanced work, family and other responsibilities with songwriting and recording.

The completed collection is a musical representation of the band’s sound intermingled with glimpses of the members as individuals.

“There’s a song called ‘I Am,’ which was a song that I propelled and was just what I felt. It’s got a lot of rock elements to it,” States said. “I grew up listening to country music — that was a child of my mother, riding in the car with my mom. She loved country music, so it became something I love too. I just didn’t realize what was happening, but it happened and I loved that music too.

“I do love rock and roll. I like singing it. It’s fun, and with the group of guys we have here, we play it really well,” she added. “So that took my roots in country and added the rock and roll. So that’s some of what you hear on the album.”

On Thursday, A Band Called Alexis, accompanied by opening act Exit 42, will return to the stage at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue for a night of music and dancing that has become one of the group’s annual traditions.

“We want the opportunity to play something for the local community…especially this year, a lot of our events have been private, so we have to build in this availability to play to the community,” States said. “I get tons of people that are like, when are you playing again? When can we see you? Are you going to be at Strawberry Days? Where are you guys at? So we’ve self-produced these events at the Vaudeville.”

The band’s annual night at the Vaudeville usually results in a packed house, complete with a dance floor and à la carte food and drinks.

“At one of our shows we did there, people were in town visiting from London or somewhere in the UK, and they came, bought a couple CDs, and they send me Facebook messages all the time and listen to my music over in Britain,” States said. “It’s super cool that that spread can be something as simple as playing in your local community theater — we live in such a cool place that they were here visiting and now we have fans that live over the pond.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to is hopefully some new fans, familiar faces, and like I said, it’s an intimate theater, so it’s a really engaging night where we get to be a part of the fun too,” she added.

Guests at Thursday’s performance can expect a long list of covers and a handful of originals. The band will debut its new original track, “Sometimes a Girl Needs to Cry.”

“It gives us an opportunity to do more of a concert style (show) where we get to play some of the music that we want to show or want people to hear in comparison to a lot of shows where we play what people want to hear,” States said. “At the Vaudeville, we get a little artist expression to extend like, hey, we’re working on a new song and we want to play it for all of you, because it tends to be people that are fans, that are our friends, and they go out of their way to support us.”

Attendees can even expect a little magic.

“As artists, we’re almost magicians — we’re using frequencies and notes and beats and rhythms and we’re able to transport people,” Spagnolo said. “Everybody’s got problems, but for those two, three hours, we can take them away and have a good time.

“They can dance, they can get exhilarated, and the whole world will stop for those couple of hours while we’re entertaining,” he added. “That’s the best we can do, and that’s what a musician should do — enthrall people, make them happy and keep the buzz going. I enjoy it very much. We’re magicians, we make magic, and that’s what I look for.”