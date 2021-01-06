“We were getting ready to make a stand”: Colorado’s U.S. reps recount harrowing moments as rioters approached

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse had just finished speaking on the House floor in defense of President-elect Joe Biden’s win on Nov. 3 when the Democrat from Lafayette noticed something was wrong.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was escorted from the chamber. Then House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who was sitting behind Neguse, was removed from the House by U.S. Capitol Police.

“It signaled to everybody that something was amiss,” Neguse said.

Neguse was ignoring his cellphone to focus on his important role as one of a handful of Democrats assigned to push back against Republican efforts to overturn the presidential election results. He had no idea that a destructive mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters had breached the U.S. Capitol building. They were steps away.

“I texted my wife and told her that I loved her — that I love Natalie very much,” Neguse said, referring to his 2-year-old daughter.

