We Will Never Forget: Remembering the ‘Storm King 14’

Storm King Mountain looms in the background of a makeshift memorial displaying 14 American flags with 14 purple ribbons the day before the 28th anniversary of the South Canyon Fire which killed 14 wildland firefighters on July 6, 1994.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Today, July 6, marks the 28th anniversary of the deadly wildfire on Storm King Mountain outside Glenwood Springs on July 6, 1994, in which 14 federal wildland firefighters perished.

Following the tragedy, the residents of Glenwood Springs made a pledge that this city would never forget the sacrifice made by those brave souls.

A monument stands in their memory in Two Rivers Park, and the Storm King Trail at Canyon Creek that leads to 14 granite crosses on the steep hillside, each etched with a name, also serves as a solemn reminder.

Again, we at the Post Independent pay tribute to those who became known as the “Storm King 14” and their families. In remembrance: Kathi Beck, Tamera Bickett, Scott Blecha, Levi Brinkley, Robert Browning, Doug Dunbar, Terri Hagen, Bonnie Holtby, Rob Johnson, Jon Kelso, Don Mackey, Roger Roth, Jim Thrash and Richard Tyler.