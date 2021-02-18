Weather delays COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, cancels hundreds of Garfield County appointments

More than 1,500 COVID-19 second-dose vaccine appointments scheduled for Friday in Garfield County have been canceled and will be rescheduled, due to shipment delays caused by winter storms across the country.

The delay means about 1,000 people previously scheduled to receive their second dose booster shot at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, and another 400 at Grand River Health in Rifle, will see their appointments delayed until next week.

Valley View appointments are being rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, and Grand River and Mountain Family Health Center appointments are being rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25.

“Valley View apologizes to those affected by this change, but these are circumstances outside of the organization’s control,” Valley View Hospital Community Relations Officer Stacey Gavrell said in a Thursday morning news release explaining the situation.

“All those affected are automatically rescheduled for next Wednesday at the same time as the original appointment,” she said, adding there is no need to contact the hospital.

Local hospitals receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines through national and state shipping operations, which have been negatively impacted by severe weather across much of the Midwest, South and East.

Per the Centers for Disease Control, the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be administered up to six weeks following the first dose, and the Moderna vaccine has a 28- to 42-day window for the second dose.

Those who had been scheduled to receive their second dose at Grand River Health should receive a call with the new appointment time, according to a statement issued by Grand River.

“These winter storms are affecting the delivery of vaccines across the country,” Grand River Director of Community Relations Annick Pruett said in the release. “We apologize in advance for the inconvenience and we very much appreciate your understanding.”

Likewise, Mountain Family Health Centers in Glenwood Springs and Rifle are having to cancel and reschedule its Friday booster shot appointments at the same times Feb. 25, Mountain Family CEO Ross Brooks said in a separate news release.

“According to the CDC, your second booster shot needs to be given 28 to 42 days after the initial dose, therefore deferring by one week will keep you within the recommended window,” he said. “We apologize about this and are dedicated to finishing your vaccines series.”

jstroud@postindependent.com