Weather pushes COVID-19 testing in New Castle to later Sunday
Free COVID-19 testing in New Castle on Sunday morning will be delayed to later in the day, Garfield County Public Health announced in a Saturday news release.
The mobile testing van, set to provide free testing to anyone regardless of identification or insurance, was originally scheduled to visit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday the Elk Creek Elementary School parking lot, 804 Main St., in New Castle. Due to inclement weather, however, those hours have now been rescheduled to 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Elk Creek Elementary.
All other scheduled visits, however, are still scheduled as originally planned.
Other site visits include noon to 6 p.m. Monday in the Bea Underwood Elementary School parking lot, 0741 Tamarisk Trail, in Parachute; noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday the Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1001 Railroad Ave., in Rifle.
The state encourages all Coloradans who need or want to get a COVID-19 test to go to any of the many community testing sites and events like these located throughout the state, the release states.
Visit these websites to pre-register:
Elk Creek pre-registration:
https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2415
Bea Underwood Elementary pre-registration:
https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2416
Garfield County Fairgrounds pre-registration:
https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2417
