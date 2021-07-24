Colorado Highway 133 closed in both directions south of Redstone for rock slide
Colorado Highway 133 is closed between Redstone and McClure Pass for a rock slide, a Colorado Department of Transportation alert states.
There is currently no estimate for when the highway will reopen. Go to cotrip.org for the most up-to-date travel conditions.
