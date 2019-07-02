Flood advisory issued for Redstone

City Park in Redstone, Colorado

shutterstock.com

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued a flood advisory for the Crystal River near Redstone until further notice.

“Lowland flooding is expected along the Crystal River near Redstone,” the advisory said.

The bank of the Crystal River there is 4 feet, NWS said, and the river is expected to reach 4.8 feet by Wednesday morning.

“Use caution when walking near river banks, and avoid flooded areas if possible,” according to the advisory.