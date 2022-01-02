I-70 westbound in Glenwood Canyon closed due to accident
There’s another closure on Interstate 70 Sunday evening due to an accident, this one involving westbound lanes through Glenwood Canyon.
The closure was put into place at about 5:30 p.m. at the Dotsero (MM 133) exit, according to a Garfield County Emergency alert.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
