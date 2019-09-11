Rifle’s September Construction Fall Update

As fall begins to set in on Rifle and western Garfield County, construction will continue as a number of projects may affect driving and pedestrian traffic throughout the city in the upcoming months.

Centennial Parkway

The Centennial Parkway project is complete. Please pay attention to the new turn lane signals. Because there is opposing traffic using the same turn lane, a mountable median was required to prevent head on accidents. Due to the fact that large trucks and trailers use this road, the straight lanes on Centennial Parkway are on the right and the left lane is for left turns only.

The new Park and Ride is also finished. Notifications will be disseminated beginning this week. Starting on September 9th, the bus pick up will be on Centennial Parkway and the Park and Ride will be in its original location. West Second Street will go back to being a two lane street.

Whiteriver Avenue

Beginning on Sept. 9, improvements will be made to Whiteriver Avenue from First Street to Fourth Street. The first part of the project will replace the wood retaining walls which will necessitate the closure of the sidewalk and street side parking between West Second and West Third streets. The project is also reconstructing the intersection of Third Street and Whiteriver Avenue. This will require road closures and detours.

Palomino Park

The valley pan and 24th Place on East Avenue are being replaced. This will result in closures on both of these streets starting on Sept. 13. Also to be repaired in this same area will be Dakota Court and Fairway Avenue.

Firethorn Drive

Firethorn Drive will be reconstructed between Oct. 14 and Oct. 25. This work will require temporary closures.

Waterline Project at Deerfield Park

The waterline project at Highway 6 is complete. We now have a reliable water source that is capable of providing an additional 1 million gallons per day. A new waterline is being installed from the water tanks above Deerfield Park to the homes below. This will require temporary water shutdowns. If you are going to be affected by one of these shutdowns you will receive notice a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

For updated information on all City matters, please go to our website, http://www.rifleco.org or our Facebook and Twitter pages.