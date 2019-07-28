27th Street Bridge now open

A new pedestrian bridge and girders for what will be the new traffic bridge at 27th Street over the Roaring Fork River are lowered into place by large cranes Saturday morning.

Courtesy of Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction

The 27th Street Bridge was reopened Saturday evening after project crews were able to erect the girders for the new traffic bridge and install the new pedestrian bridge ahead of schedule.

Project officials had originally expected the bridge to be closed until early Monday morning while the work was being completed as part of the ongoing bridge replacement project.

Currently, while construction continues on the new bridge, the existing bridge, the South Grand Avenue intersection, Atkinson Trail and the Roaring Fork River are open, according to Bryana Starbuck, project public information officer.