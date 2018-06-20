Wednesday afternoon death in Glenwood Springs believed to be heroin-related

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a suspected accidental heroin overdose at a downtown Glenwood Springs residence Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Glenwood Springs Police Department news release, emergency responders were called at 2:29 p.m. to the 800 block of Bennett Avenue where they found two men in their 20s unconscious, with friends and neighbors performing CPR.

Bystanders told fire and police personnel they believed it was a drug overdose. Both men were transported to Valley View Hospital, where one man survived and the other was pronounced dead. The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

"The cause of death is believed at this time to be an accidental heroin overdose," according to a police statement. "Investigation into the source of the heroin is ongoing."