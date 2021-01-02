Wednesday crash victim identified by coroner, organ donation made by Olson family

The person who died in a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Colorado Highway 82 near Glenwood Springs has been identified as Diane Olson, 57, of Glenwood.

Garfield County Coroner Rob Glassmire said late Friday that Olson died from several blunt force injuries sustained in the rear-end crash at the CMC intersection on 82, six miles south of Glenwood Springs. She was declared brain dead later that day, Glassmire said.

“Following the brain death declaration, Mrs. Olson’s family worked with Donor Alliance to proceed with organ donation,” Glassmire said in a news release. That process took place on Friday.

“Mrs. Olson’s donation of vital organs undoubtedly saved several other lives,” Glassmire said.

Meanwhile, the incident itself, and any citations that could result against the other driver involved, remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP confirmed on Thursday that Olson, who was the driver of her vehicle, had died as a result of her injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was also treated at Valley View Hospital and released.

The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Wednesday when Olson’s vehicle, a Buick, was at the intersection of Highway 82 and County Roads 154/114 and was hit from behind by a Chevy pickup truck. Other details of the incident have yet to be released by CSP.

“Once we finish the investigation, we would make a recommendation on the appropriate charges to the District Attorney’s office, and the DA either accepts or denies them,” CSP spokesman Trooper Gary Cutler said Thursday. That can often take several days after a traffic incident, he said.

CSP said Wednesday that the crash involved three vehicles, but that two, a 2013 Chevy pickup and Olson’s 2015 Buick were primarily involved.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 82 were closed until 12:40 p.m. that day to allow for the investigation and to clear the scene, CSP said.

Glassmire said in his news release that, according to Donor Alliance, Colorado’s organ and tissue procurement agency, one donor can save up to eight lives and help more than 75 people through donating tissue.

“I encourage all people to have a conversation about organ and tissue donation with their loved ones,” Glassmire said.

To learn more about organ donation, visit donoralliance.org.

