Wednesday in Glenwood Springs is Bike There! Day

Bike riders enjoy free coffee and breakfast foods at the Glenwood Springs City Hall on Wednesday morning during Colorado Bike to Work Day. There were four complimentary stations set up around town as well as one in Rifle and one in Carbondale.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs celebrates Bike There! Day with giveaways in the morning.

To show appreciation for people riding their bikes during Colorado Bike-to-Work Day, the city will have four stations set-up in town with free refreshments, giveaways and prizes from 7-8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Traditionally known as bike-to-work day, Bike There! Day will celebrate and support all cyclists, wherever you are riding — to work, class, day care, on errands, for shopping, or for pure fun,” said Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck. “We hope you’ll join us to celebrate.”

The four stations are:

Old South Grand at 27th Street (near Berthod Motors)

River Trail at 23rd Street (across from Alpine Bank)

North Landing on 6 th Street (by the bicycle-pedestrian bridge)

Street (by the bicycle-pedestrian bridge) West Midland Path by the Community Center

The stations will also have educational bike information, and the 23rd Street station and the Community Center stations will have REI mechanics to check out people’s bikes.

The City of Glenwood Springs will be giving away free bike bells at the Community Center station.

Bike There! Day is presented by Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates and the City of Glenwood Springs with support from Alpine Bank, Berthod Motors, REI, and SGM.