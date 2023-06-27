Wednesday in Glenwood Springs is Bike There! Day
Glenwood Springs celebrates Bike There! Day with giveaways in the morning.
To show appreciation for people riding their bikes during Colorado Bike-to-Work Day, the city will have four stations set-up in town with free refreshments, giveaways and prizes from 7-8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Traditionally known as bike-to-work day, Bike There! Day will celebrate and support all cyclists, wherever you are riding — to work, class, day care, on errands, for shopping, or for pure fun,” said Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck. “We hope you’ll join us to celebrate.”
The four stations are:
- Old South Grand at 27th Street (near Berthod Motors)
- River Trail at 23rd Street (across from Alpine Bank)
- North Landing on 6th Street (by the bicycle-pedestrian bridge)
- West Midland Path by the Community Center
The stations will also have educational bike information, and the 23rd Street station and the Community Center stations will have REI mechanics to check out people’s bikes.
The City of Glenwood Springs will be giving away free bike bells at the Community Center station.
Bike There! Day is presented by Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates and the City of Glenwood Springs with support from Alpine Bank, Berthod Motors, REI, and SGM.
