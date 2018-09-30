Weekend wrecks in Glenwood Springs cause traffic impacts

Glenwood Springs police responded to two traffic accidents Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning, both involving DUI arrests, that are causing traffic impacts today.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a southbound motorist veered off Grand Avenue at 14th Street, smashing the control box for the traffic signals.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews are currently on scene to fix the lights, but Police Chief Terry Wilson said motorists are advised to avoid using 14th Street to access Grand Avenue in the meantime.

Wilson said a 28-year-old male was arrested for DUI, careless driving and driving under suspension.

Then, around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, a pickup truck and trailer was northbound on Midland Avenue near the Glenwood Park turnoff, when it went off the right side of the road into Three-Mile Creek.

The trailer was removed Saturday evening, but the truck is still in the creek and will have to be removed sometime Sunday, Wilson said. “This will likely cause some traffic interruptions in that area of Midland,” Wilson said.

That incident involved an adult driver and two adult passengers and a 9-year-old child. There were no injuries, but the adults in the vehicle all fled on foot after the incident, Wilson said.

“The driver was found hiding over by Sopris Elementary School,” Wilson said. The 32-year-old male, from Rifle, was arrested for DUI, no valid driver’s license, careless driving, hit-and-run, and child abuse, due to the minor who was in the vehicle.

The suspect also had an active warrant for his arrest in another case, Wilson said.