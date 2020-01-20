Weekend apartment fire displaces Rifle residents

Firefighters from Colorado River Fire Rescue work on mopping up the scene of a structure fire Saturday in Rifle after investigators assesed the apartment building.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

Assistance is being offered to the residents of a Rifle apartment building that caught fire over the weekend.

A thick column of black smoke could be seen from miles around Rifle, rising into air just west of Railroad Avenue, as Colorado River Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 310 W. Third St. at 11:32 a.m. Saturday.

According to a CRFR press release, upon arrival firefighters found a heavy body of fire with flames pushing vertical and emanating a large amount of smoke.

The large building located at the corner of West Third Street and Park Avenue housed three apartments.

Five fire engines, one ambulance, a command vehicle and 19 firefighters, including mutual aid from Grand Valley Fire Protection District responded. Rifle Police Department assisted with the call along with the Xcel Energy and the city of Rifle. The American Red Cross and Lift-Up were called to assist with the displaced residents.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department also supplied an engine and crew to cover CRFR’s New Castle station. during the incident, according to the release.

During the attack on the blaze, crews were able to locate a family pet inside one of the apartments and reunite the dog with its family, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the members of the Garfield County Fire Investigation Team.