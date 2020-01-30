Weekend Planner January 31 to February 2

Riverboat Rescue: Adult Escape Room

4 p.m. Friday — Participants have 30 minutes to track down the donations for a charity that have mysteriously gone missing during this year’s fundraising gala. Find and solve the clues, open the locks and catch the thief before the riverboat casino docks. This escape room is designed for adults 18+. Sign up in groups of up to six people.

Basalt Library, 14 Midland Ave. | register at the front desk or by emailing lbaumgarten@basaltlibrary.org | free

Friday Afternoon Club: Painters Stage

5 p.m. Friday — The gypsy sound and reggae rhythm is the heartbeat of the local Painters Stage trio of Noemi, Kristof and Max Kosmowski.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | free with the Friday coupon from the Post Independent for up to four people after 4 p.m.

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson

7 p.m. Friday — Chris Bank (vocals, bass, sax, guitar, blue blowing) performed in the Aspen area for 21. Mark Johnson (sax) has released three recordings of his own on the JVC record label.

Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar, 166 Midland Ave., Basalt | 970-927-0151 | free

Corky Siegel and Randy Sabien

8:30 p.m. Friday — Corky Siegel is known internationally as one of the world’s great blues harmonica players, blues pianist, singer-songwriter, and the sole pioneer/composer of award-winning revolutionary works that weave blues and classical forms together. Randy Sabien is a bluesy, rockin’, swingin’, funky, jazz violinist.

Steve’s Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | 963-3304

Suckafish

9 p.m. Friday — Grand Junction’s Suckafish plays mostly original jams mixing reggae, funk and rock.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | free

The Know Bodies Band

9 p.m. to midnight Friday — The Know Bodies Band plays rock, funk and reggae.

Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | no cover charge

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

9 p.m. Friday — Watch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and enjoy fresh juice, cold drinks and food along with some surprises.

Little Red Schoolhouse in Canyon Creek, 1867 County Road 137, Glenwood Springs | free

Bonedale Ballet Winter Dance Performance

2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — Dance enthusiasts of all ages are invited to attend “Expressions of Grace,” Bonedale Ballet’s 2020 winter dance performance, highlighting ballet & tap repertoire.

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, 16543 Highway 82, Carbondale | $10-$18

Live Piano with Kyle Jones

7 p.m. Saturday ­— Enjoy the music of Kyle Jones on the piano.

Riviera, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | free

Live Piano with Brad Vierheller

7 p.m. Sunday — Live piano with Brad Vierheller.

Riviera, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | free

Karaoke

9 p.m. Sunday — Karaoke with Sandman every Sunday.

Patina Bar + Grille, 1054 Highway 133, Carbondale | kws.fyi, 970-344-0911 | free