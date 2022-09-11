Weekend preps roundup: Rifle sophomore Ana Robinson nabs second place at home invite

A pair of Coal Ridge Titans compete at the Coal Ridge High School cross country invitational at VIX Park in New Castle.

Rifle sophomore Ana Robinson fell less than 30 seconds short of winning the Coal Ridge Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. The invite included both Coal Ridge and Rifle.

Robinson took second place overall among a pool of 48 runners with a time of 22 minutes, 22.6 seconds. Battle Mountain senior Gabby Leonardo placed first with a time of 21 minutes and 56 seconds.

Additional results for girls (top 15): Coal Ridge senior Marilyn Stephens, 6th (23:25.5); Coal Ridge senior Jackie Camunez, 9th (23:48.1); Coal Ridge senior Gwynn Apostolik, 10th (23:54.6); Coal Ridge junior Nicole Herrera, 12th (24:07.2).

For boys, Coal Ridge senior Tyler Parker led the charge. Parker took fifth place with a time of 18 minutes, 53.7 seconds.

Additional results for boys (top 15): Coal Ridge junior Dallin Karren, 11th (20:03); Rifle sophomore Oliver Maness, 13th (20:23.2).

In other cross country action, Grand Valley runners came up short in producing any top 15 finishes in the Grand Junction Tigers Invitational on Saturday.

SOCCER

After trailing 1-0 in the first half against Fruita Monument in tournament action at home Friday, Coal Ridge soccer tied the game in the second half.

The game headed into double overtime, and ended in a 1-1 tie.

Coal Ridge came back Saturday and beat Vail Mountain 2-0, scoring both goals in the first half.

Coal Ridge now sits 3-0-1. They’ve yet to play a 2A/3A Western Slope League game.

The Titans face Grand Junction (3-2) in Tigers territory at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Colorado Rocky Mountain of Carbondale lost 11-1 against Crested Butte in Titans territory Friday.

Meanwhile, Glenwood Springs lost 3-0 to Eagle Valley away on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Grand Valley beat Soroco 3-1 in Rams territory on Friday (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 28-26).

Playing in a tournament on Soroco on Saturday, Roaring Fork picked up two wins and one loss. They beat Calhan in the first round 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-14). The next round, they lost to an opponent (not reported on Maxpreps.com) 3-1 (18-25, 26-24, 14-25, 15-25).

The Rams would close out the tourney with a 3-0 win over another unreported opponent (25-16, 25-8, 25-12).

SOFTBALL

Results so far posted for Rifle girls softball show they picked up one loss and one win at a tournament (location, Saturday results not reported). They beat Liberty 15-9 and lost to Conifer 8-0.

Elsewhere, Basalt hosted Doherty on Saturday, losing 23-21. The Spartans scored 15 runs to the Longhorns’ 6 in the first inning alone.

FOOTBALL

Coal Ridge elevated to 2-1 this past week, beating Olathe 41-6 on Thursday. On Friday, Glenwood Springs beat Rifle in Bears country 34-17, Roaring Fork traveled to Basalt and lost 47-21, Grand Valley hosted North Fork and lost 28-0.