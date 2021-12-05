Weekend preps roundup: Glenwood swimming takes first through opening weekend meets

A Glenwood Springs High School swimmer competes at the home swim meet on Friday afternoon at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

As the winter prep sports season opened competition, local teams took to the rinks, mats, pools and courts to kick off their seasons. The Glenwood High School swim team highlighted events with a gold-laden run through the beginning of their schedule.

The Demons swim team claimed first in three individual meets. Glenwood Springs won two home meets on Thursday and Friday before traveling to Grand Junction to finish first out of 11 teams on Saturday.

Glenwood’s 200-meter relay team won each of the first two events and finished second to Fruita Monument in Grand Junction with a 1:58.86 in Thursday’s Demon Meet. Amy Madsen won the 100 Free on Thursday and the 200 Free on Friday.

The team next competes on Jan. 8 at the Montrose High January Invite.

Elsewhere, Coal Ridge girls basketball jumped out to a 4-0 start to the season on the backs of a defeat at rival Rifle on Tuesday and a sweep through the Meeker Tournament over the weekend. The Grand Valley boys hoopers also started the first week undefeated, winning all three games over the weekend on the back of senior Emilio Garcia’s 87 total points.

Boys basketball

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Coal Ridge at Rifle

The Titans got off on the right foot on Tuesday, toppling the Bears on the road to begin the season, 51-40. Senior Eddie Salazar racked up 11 points on five field goals to lead Coal Ridge, but Rifle sophomore’s Logan Gross scored 16 to lead the game. Gross also tallied 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Grand Valley at Jefferson Academy

The Cardinals kicked off their season with a 55-45 win over the Jaguars. Senior Emilio Garcia’s 26 points paced Grand Valley, knocking down 11 free throws. Fellow senior Miguel Rojas also reached double digits with 12 points.

Other scores: Grand Junction 47, Glenwood Springs 44.

Friday, Dec. 3

Grand Valley at Byers

Garcia sank 34 as Grand Valley topped the Bulldogs 65-58. He landed three from beyond the arc out of his 13 total field goals. Fellow senior Kaleb Pressler was the Cardinals’ second-highest scorer with eight points.

Other scores: Horizon 81, Glenwood Springs 39.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Grand Valley at Strasburg

Four Cardinals reached double digits as Grand Valley spoiled Strasburg’s home tournament, the Corridor Classic. Garcia again led the way with 27 points, but fellow seniors Miguel Rojas and Ethan Rojas scored 11 and 12, respectively, and junior Kaden Amis tallied 10.

Other scores: Roaring Fork 55, Rifle 26; Fruita Monument 64, Glenwood Springs 53.

Girls basketball

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Coal Ridge 57, Rifle 38.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Coal Ridge 40, Mancos 23; Grand Valley 39, Jefferson Academy 38.

Friday, Dec. 3

Green Mountain 59, Glenwood Springs 43; Coal Ridge 53, Meeker 38; Rifle 50, Roaring Fork 33.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Berthoud 49, Glenwood Springs 40; Coal Ridge 37, Soroco 31; Rifle 30, Summit 28; Roaring Fork vs. Steamboat Springs score not reported.

Hockey

Friday, Dec. 3

Glenwood Springs vs. Mullen

The Demons dominated the Mustangs in the opening game of their season, 8-0 on the road.

Freshman Brayden Dacuma scored twice and added an assist to lead the game with three points as 10 Demons found the scoresheet. The team saw six individual scorers, four of which were freshman.

Another freshman, defenseman Greyson Alcorta, was named player of the game despite tallying no points.

“What he did out there led to the offensive production from our forwards,” Glenwood head coach Tim Cota said. “He led the team in takeaways, which was something we were focusing on.”

Junior netminder Hunter Oger turned away all eight shots he faced for the shutout, including a late breakaway opportunity.

Wrestling

Friday, Dec. 3

Basalt/Roaring Fork vs. Salida

The Basalt/Roaring Fork wrestling compact got its season off to a hot start with a 41-18 duals victory against Salida. After falling in three of the first four weight classes, the local squad took the final six bouts, three by fall, two by forfeit. Oscar O’Donnell-Powell, Ryan Zheng and Mauricio Chagoya recorded the pins.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Basalt/Roaring Fork @ Buena Vista Duals

The Longhorns/Rams compact went 1-3 in the Buena Vista Duels tournament, losing two placing matches early to fall out of championship contention. In the consolation bracket, the team beat Salida for the second time in as many days before falling to Eagle Valley in its final matchup to conclude the tournament.

Rifle at Maverick Duals

The Bears went 2-2 in duals matchups at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Rifle topped Rangely 42-28 and Ignacio 54-15 before falling to Moffat County 57-6 and North Fork 46-30. Results for their duals with Gunnison were not reported to Track Wrestling.